NVR Q1 homebuilding revenue rises, new orders fall

NVR (NYSE:NVR) Q1 homebuilding revenue increases from a year ago, but the number of new orders declined as did the average selling price of new orders and its backlog.

Q1 new orders of 5,139 units fell 0.7% from a year earlier as the average sales price of new orders declined 3% to $367,000.

Q1 settlements rose to 4,493 units, up 15% Y/Y.

Q1 homebuilding revenue of $1.64B, rose 10%; gross profit margin narrowed to 18.5% from 18.7% a year earlier.

NVR rises 0.9% in premarket trading.

Q1 mortgage closed loan production totaled $1.14B, up 13% Y/Y; income before tax from the mortgage banking segment totaled $30.2M, up 35% from a year ago.

Backlog of homes sold but not settled as of March 31, 2019 decreased on a unit basis by 8% to 9,011 units, and fell on a dollar basis by 9% to $3.40B vs. March 31, 2018.

Previously: NVR beats by $13.19, beats on revenue (April 22)