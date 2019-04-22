More on Exponent Q1 results

Exponent (EXPO +0.9% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of 2.6% Y/Y to $99M.

Revenues before reimbursements were $93.4M (+3% Y/Y) & Reimbursements of $5.6M (-3.4% Y/Y).

Operating margin declined 642 bps to 15.96% & EBIDTA margin declined 21 bps to 24.14%.

The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16/share payable on 21st June.

For Q1, cash and equivalents was $79.1M (-37.8% Q/Q).

During Q1, Exponent paid $8.2M in dividends and closed the period with $171.8M in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

Outlook 2019: Expect revenues before reimbursements to grow in the mid to high single digits Y/Y and EBITDA margin to decline by ~75-125 bps Y/Y.

“Our unique capabilities and adaptable business model shape Exponent’s leading market position. We look forward to working with our clients to address their most complex technical issues.” said Dr. Catherine Corrigan, President and CEO.

