Orgenesis in-licences cancer vaccine platform from Columbia U.

Orgenesis (ORGS) inks an agreement with Columbia University to develop a cellular vaccination product platform for pancreatic, hepatic and cholangiocarcinoma cancers.

The company will receive an exclusive license to the dual vaccine which uses whole cancer cells as a comprehensive source of antigens and the patient's dendritic cells and macrophages to present the cancer antigens to the immune system, adding that using the entire range of cell antigens mitigates that chance that the cancer cells will evade the immune response by mutating, a common occurrence when using individual tumor antigens.

Financial terms remain confidential.