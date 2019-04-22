Fed losing forecast edge sparks bigger market reactions: Goldman

It's not that the Federal Reserve has become worse at predicting the economy as much as the quantity and quality of forecasters has increased.

That makes it harder for the Fed to beat the "wisdom of the crowd," Goldman economists including Jan Hatzius and David Choi wrote in an April 20 note.

The blunting of the Fed's predictive edge results in bigger negative reactions from markets when the Fed unexpectedly boosts rates or indicates higher rates, they said.

"Information effects," or market reactions triggered by Fed having insights that others likely don't, have mostly disappeared.

“The decline of information effects is perhaps one additional reason for why financial markets appear more reactive to Fed policy in recent periods,” the Goldman economists said. “Absent large information effects, the stock market should react more negatively to hawkish monetary shocks.”