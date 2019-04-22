Stocks start lower but energy names follow oil prices higher

Stocks slip at the open to start the busiest week of the Q2 earnings season, with more than a third of S&P 500 companies reporting; S&P -0.1% , Dow -0.2% , Nasdaq -0.3% .

Major European markets are closed for the Easter holiday; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended +0.6% but China's Shanghai Composite closed -1.1% .

In U.S. corporate news, Halliburton ( +0.8% ) beat revenue estimates and said the worst is over in the North American pricing downturn for oilfield services, while Kimberly-Clark ( +5.7% ) beat top and bottom-line estimates.

The S&P energy sector ( +1% ) is off to a strong start after the U.S. said it will not extend Iranian oil import waivers, sending WTI crude oil +2.3% to a YTD high $65.50/bbl.