Stocks start lower but energy names follow oil prices higher

Stocks slip at the open to start the busiest week of the Q2 earnings season, with more than a third of S&P 500 companies reporting; S&P -0.1%, Dow -0.2%, Nasdaq -0.3%.
Major European markets are closed for the Easter holiday; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended +0.6% but China's Shanghai Composite closed -1.1%.
In U.S. corporate news, Halliburton (+0.8%) beat revenue estimates and said the worst is over in the North American pricing downturn for oilfield services, while Kimberly-Clark (+5.7%) beat top and bottom-line estimates.
The S&P energy sector (+1%) is off to a strong start after the U.S. said it will not extend Iranian oil import waivers, sending WTI crude oil +2.3% to a YTD high $65.50/bbl.
U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the two-year yield flat at 2.38% and the 10-year yield up a basis point to 2.57%; U.S. Dollar Index is -0.1% to 97.35.
