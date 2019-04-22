Russia looks to favor domestic tech in 5G push

Russian communications companies may spend 650B rubles (about $10B) to develop 5G networks that it might base heavily on homegrown technologies, Bloomberg reports.

A transcript from the Kremlin's website shows Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov told President Vladimir Putin about that figure and said it should go to the country's own vendors.

"We don’t want the bulk of this money to go to foreign vendors" like Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Huawei and Nokia (NYSE:NOK), Akimov says.

Akimov has said that the country has what it needs to build out a network by 2024.

One point of contention in Russia's 5G development is a military reportedly unwilling to give up frequencies in the 3.4-3.8 GHz range to develop the next-gen networks.