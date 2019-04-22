More on Luby's Q2 results

Luby's (LUB -1.5% ) reports same-store sales decreased 3.3% in Q2.

Segment revenue: Restaurant sales $65.4M (-12.1%); Culinary contract services $7.5M (+33.9% Y/Y); Franchise revenue $1.4M (+1.4%); Vending revenue of $0.09M (-40.4%).

Segment Restaurant sales: Luby's Cafeterias $44.4M (-6.1%); Fuddruckers $16.2M (-19%); Combo locations $4.4M (-7%) & Cheeseburger in Paradise of $0.6M (-76%).

Same-Store Restaurant Sales: Luby's Cafeterias -2.2%; Fuddruckers -5.3%; Combo locations -7.1% & Cheeseburger in Paradise -3.1%.

Restaurant Counts: Total count of 136 of which Luby's Cafeterias 81; Fuddruckers 54; Cheeseburger in Paradise 1.

Store level profit was 10.7%, an improvement of 300 bps .

Adj. EBITDA increased 2.9M to $0.47M.

Q2 net debt of $29.6M; capex decreased to $0.7M; had $3.9M in available cash; $10.8M in restricted cash, and $115.1M in total shareholders' equity.

