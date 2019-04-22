Lincoln Electric down 2% post Q1 results miss

Lincoln Electric (LECO -2.7% ) reported Q1 net sales of $759.2M (+0.2% Y/Y), with 0.9% increase in organic sales.

Sales by Segments: Americas Welding $487.11M (+5.3% Y/Y); International Welding $222.29M (-11.8% Y/Y); and The Harris Products Group $85.24M (+10.3% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin improved by 18 bps to 34%; operating margin improve by 120 bps to 12.4%; and adj. operating margin improved by 18 bps to 13%.

Adj. EBIT was $102.56M and margin improved by 12 bps to 13.5%.

SG&A expenses reduced by 0.5% Y/Y to $160.41M; and as percentage of sales 21.1% down by 14 bps.

ROIC increased by 450 bps to 21.2%

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $25.88M, compared to $43.78M a year ago.

