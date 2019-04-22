Samsung delaying U.S. Galaxy Fold rollout - WSJ

Update: Samsung confirms the delay to CNBC, attributes it to testing related to the reviewer device issues and says the new release date will be revealed in the "coming weeks."

Samsung (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF) is delaying the rollout of its Galaxy Fold until at least next month, according to WSJ sources.

Early reviewers of the nearly $2,000 premium device reported malfunctions related to the removal of a protective film. Samsung said it was looking into the issues.

Samsung already officially delayed a China launch event scheduled for April 24.

The new delay refers to the launch in the U.S. and other select markets.