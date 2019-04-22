Oil hits YTD highs as U.S. ends Iran sanctions waivers

The U.S. confirms it will end all waivers from Iran sanctions when they expire on May 2, prompting a threat from Iran to close the Strait of Hormuz.

With oil markets already tightening and conflict flaring in Libya, U.S. WTI crude oil +2.4% to $65.58/bbl, highest since October, and Brent +2.6% to $73.89/bbl.

The U.S. reiterates its goal of cutting Iranian oil exports to zero and says it is committed, along with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, to ensuring that global markets remain adequately supplied.

When the U.S. reimposed sanctions in November, six-month waivers were granted to eight economies that had reduced their purchases of Iranian oil: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Italy and Greece.

India could suffer the most from the U.S. action, says Daryl Liew, head of portfolio management at Reyl Singapore.

The waivers had allowed Iran to continue exporting ~1M bbl/day, down from 2.5M bbl/day last year.

Among oil and gas names: XOM +1.4% , CHK +3.6% , DNR +6.3% , WLL +2.7% , FANG +2.9% , MRO +3.3% , RIG +3% , NE +2.1% , EOG +1.7% , COP +1.7% .

