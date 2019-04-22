New chief at Industrial & Commercial Bank of China: Bloomberg

A new chief is expected to be named at Industrial & Commercial Bank of China (OTCPK:IDCBF), the world's biggest bank by assets, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Chen Siqing, chairman of Bank of China, was named party secretary of ICBC at an internal meeting on Monday, the people said.

Chen replaces Yi Huiman, who became the chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission in January.

Chen is expected to also be named ICBC's chairman, a position that's traditionally held by the person who also serves as the bank's party secretary.

Separately, ICBC postpones its first extraordinary general meeting of 2019 because it needs more time for "work arrangements coordination and considering the actual conditions of the bank," it said in a statement.

