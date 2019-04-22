Hughes, Xplornet team on rural Canadian satellite broadband

Hughes Network Systems (SATS -0.8% ) has a deal with Xplornet Communications to deliver high-speed broadband to rural Canada.

The two have reached a lifetime capacity agreement on EchoStar XXIV, a next-gen JUPITER 3 Ultra High Density satellite set for launch in 2021.

That satellite will bring more than 500 Gbps of capacity to the Americas.

The contract is for about 50 Gbps of Ka-band capacity that can reach more than 90% of Canada's population; it's valued at more than $250M over 15 years.