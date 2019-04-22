Hassett sees Q1 headed for 3% GDP growth

Recent strength in economic data indicates continued GDP growth of about 3%, Kevin Hassett, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisors, told CNBC.

"Our internal numbers at CEA got up to around 3% for the first quarter last week with some of the good news on retail sales," he said.

“That’s a very different signal than people were expecting in early January," Hassett said in the interview.

Measured from Q4 2017 to Q4 2018, U.S. GDP edged past 3%.

The CNBC/Moody's Analytics Rapid Update median estimate of 2.4% last week rose 0.3 percentage points from its prior forecast.