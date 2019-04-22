MobiCard announces change in management new CFO & COO.

Peer To Peer Network aka Mobicard (OTCPK:PTOP +45.5% ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Anthony Mirabito as its Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Mirabito will be able to commit full time attention and dedication assisting the CEO and Mobicard accountants towards the rapid advance and completion of such financials in accordance with the proper GAAP & PCAOB standards.

Upon completion, MobiCard looks forward to the removal of the OTC Markets stop sign and intends to file for DWAC eligibility.