More on Lennox's Q1 results; lowers FY19 EPS guidance

Lennox (LII -1.5% ) reported Q1 Adj. revenue growth of 1% Y/Y to $756M.

Residential segment: Revenue $466M (+3% Y/Y); Segment profit was $87M (+69% Y/Y); and Segment margin was 18.6%, up 730 bps .

Commercial segment: Revenue was $173M (-3% Y/Y). Commercial profit was $15M (-31% Y/Y); and segment margin was 8.7%, down 360 bps .

Refrigeration segment: Revenue was $117 (-2% Y/Y); Refrigeration profit was $9M (-20% Y/Y); and segment margin was 8%, down 180 bps .

Q1 Gross margin declined by 123 bps to 25.5%; and Adj. gross margin declined by 160 bps to 16.2%.

SG&A expenses reduced by 6.1% Y/Y to $145.8M; and as percentage of sales 18.5% down by 14 bps.

Total segment margin expanded 330 bps to 13.1%.

Net cash used in operations in the quarter was $141M compared to $84M a year ago.

Total cash and cash equivalents were $32M at the end of March.

FY19 Outlook: Revenue +3% to +7%; Adjusted EPS $12 to $12.60; GAAP EPS $12.65-$13.25 (prior $14.30 to $14.90); Tax rate 22% to 23%; Capex ~$215M; Stock repurchase $400M (prior $350M).

