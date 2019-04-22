5G iPhone includes Qualcomm, Samsung - Kuo

Noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple (AAPL +0.2% ) will release a 5G iPhone next year with modems from Qualcomm (QCOM +2.2% ) and Samsung.

Kuo expects Qualcomm to supply modems for mmWave markets and Samsung to focus on sub-6GHz markets for "lowering supply risk, reducing costs and having better bargaining power."

The analyst thinks the 5G model will spur upgrades and purchases. Kuo forecasts total iPhone unit shipments to reach 188M to 192M in 2019 and 195M to 200M in 2020.

Qualcomm's modem supply motivated last week's global litigation truce with Apple. Rival Intel quickly bowed out of the 5G phone modem race.