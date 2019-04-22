World's largest gold complex launched as Barrick-Newmont JV clears hurdles

Barrick Gold (GOLD -1%) and Newmont Goldcorp (NEM -0.8%) say their Nevada joint venture has cleared all regulatory conditions required for its completion.
Barrick will operate the new business, which has yet to be named, with 61.5% ownership while NEM will hold 38.5% of what the partners say will be the world's largest gold producing complex.
The companies expect the combination to generate savings of $500/year within the first full five years; the JV includes Barrick’s Goldstrike, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge and Goldrush mines and NEM's Carlin, Twin Creeks, Phoenix and Long Canyon mines, along with associated processing plants and infrastructure.
