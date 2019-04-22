Spotify -3.8% as Buckingham reels in bullish target

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is 3.8% lower after its price target saw a cut at Buckingham Research, which is staying bullish even in the face of challenging news flow.

The firm trimmed its target to $165 from $174, now implying 22.7% upside from today's lower price. It points out a Barron's piece noting that Vivendi (working to sell a stake in Universal Music) is pressing the case that UMG should be worth more than Spotify's $25B equity cap.

Spotify faces new competition this morning from a streaming-only plan from Sirius XM made to reach outside its audience in connected automobiles.