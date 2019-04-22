TCF Financial -1.4% as Q1 revenue misses, NIM narrows

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) falls 1.4% after Q1 revenue of $357.9M trails the average analyst estimate of $365.6M and net interest margin of narrows.

Q1 net interest margin of 4.56% narrows from 4.60% in Q4 2018 and 4.59% in Q1 2018.

Q1 adjusted return on average tangible common equity of 13.72% fell from 15.59% in Q4 and rose from 12.26% a year ago.

Q1 net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases of 0.39% fell from 0.46% in Q4, up from 0.29% in the year-ago quarter; net charge-off rate excluding auto finance net charge-offs was 0.20%.

Merger with Chemical Financial still on track to close in late Q3 or early Q4 2019.

Previously: TCF Financial beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (April 22)