High Tide receives $8.4M from first tranche closing of convertible debenture offering

High Tide (OTCQB:HTDEF -0.6% ) announced that it has closed the first tranche of the sale of unsecured convertible debentures under the non-brokered private placement, with gross proceeds of $8.36M to date.

Due to strong investor demand, second and final tranche of the Offering, aggregate gross proceeds has been increased from $10M to $15M.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company to fund the construction of Canna Cabana, KushBar and Smoker's Corner stores, complete strategic acquisitions as well as for general working capital purposes.

