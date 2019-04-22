Kraft given thumbs up for CEO selection

Kraft Heinz's (KHC +1% ) selection of Miguel Patricio as the company's next CEO.

"The change at the top of Kraft Heinz is a positive development," observes Roosevelt Investment Group's fund manager Jason Benowitz.

"It shows that management and the board understand the serious nature of the challenges facing the company. Kraft Heinz ... cannot further cost cut its way to prosperity," he adds.

On Wall Street, several analysts are pointing to Patricio's heavy experience at consumer product giants Anheuser-Busch InBev, Philip Morris, Coca-Cola and Johnson & Johnson as a sign the company could be in the right hands following the CEO handover.

Shares of Kraft are down 23% YTD.

