FirstEnergy not shielded from cleanup claims in revised FES bankruptcy plan

FirstEnergy Solutions reached an agreement with former parent FirstEnergy (FE -0.2% ) that ends concerns raised in a bankruptcy court ruling earlier this month and will allow FES to conclude its Chapter 11 proceedings this year.

Previous plans came under heavy criticism from regulatory agencies and environmental groups over worries that FE could use the bankruptcy to rid itself of responsibility for any potential environmental issues at power plants and other related properties that would be owned by FES following reorganization.

FE President and CEO Chuck Jones says the new plan does not include the third-party releases that would have relieved his company of the liabilities.