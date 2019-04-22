Anglo American aims to fend off Agarwal takeover bid - Telegraph

Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) has hired three investment banks to fend off a potential takeover bid from the Vedanta Resources' (NYSE:VEDL) owner Anil Agarwal, the Telegraph reported over the weekend.

Agarwal has said he had no intention of acquiring Anglo, but bankers reportedly believe he is now working with JPMorgan Chase to help finance a bid as soon as September.

Anglo advisors including Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs plan to attack the quality of Vedanta’s portfolio compared to Anglo’s assets and Agarwal's environmental track record, according to the report.