Novus down 28% on underwhelming results for lead candidate in middle ear infection

Thinly traded nano cap Novus Therapeutics (NVUS -28.1% ) slumps on more than a 5x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 145K shares, in response to results from two Phase 1 studies evaluating lead candidate OP0201.

Results from the first, study C-001, assessing a single 20 mg intranasal dose in 17 healthy volunteers showed a favorable safety profile and no adverse effects on Eustachian tube function when participants were exposed to changes in pressure (the Eustachian tube, a canal connecting the middle ear to the nasopharynx, is responsible for maintaining equal pressure between the middle ear and the outside environment).

The second, study C-004, evaluated the same dose in 24 adults with otitis media (middle ear infection). The safety profile was, again, favorable with less adverse events than placebo, but apparently there was no discernible treatment effect compared to control.

Topline data from Phase 1 multiple-dose study should be released in the coming months.

A Phase 2a trial in pediatric otitis media launched in February with preliminary results expected by year-end.

OP0201 is a drug-device combo consisting of a novel formulation of a surfactant (dipalmitoylphosphatidylcholine [DPPC]) and a spreading agent (cholesteryl palmitate [CP]) suspended in a propellant.