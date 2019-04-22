Energy urges stocks up, real estate pulls down

Two of the three major U.S. stock averages pull into positive territory, powered mostly by the strength of energy stocks.

Nasdaq and S&P 500 rise less than 0.1% and the Dow falls ~0.1% in noon trading.

With the U.S. ending waivers from Iran sanctions when they expire on May 2, oil rises to YTD highs, pushing energy sector stocks up 1.7% .

Crude oil jumps 2.6% to $65.68 per barrel.

Other sectors gaining are communications services ( +0.4% ) and consumer staples ( +0.4% ).

Among sectors tugging on the market are real estate ( -1.5% ), health care ( -0.3% ), and materials ( -0.3% ).

10-year Treasury falls, nudging yield up 2 basis points to 2.58%.