Energy urges stocks up, real estate pulls down

Two of the three major U.S. stock averages pull into positive territory, powered mostly by the strength of energy stocks.
Nasdaq and S&P 500 rise less than 0.1% and the Dow falls ~0.1% in noon trading.
With the U.S. ending waivers from Iran sanctions when they expire on May 2, oil rises to YTD highs, pushing energy sector stocks up 1.7%.
Crude oil jumps 2.6% to $65.68 per barrel.
Other sectors gaining are communications services (+0.4%) and consumer staples (+0.4%).
Among sectors tugging on the market are real estate (-1.5%), health care (-0.3%), and materials (-0.3%).
10-year Treasury falls, nudging yield up 2 basis points to 2.58%.
The Dollar Index edges down 0.1% to 97.29.
