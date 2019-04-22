Financials  | Top News

Energy urges stocks up, real estate pulls down

|By:, SA News Editor

Two of the three major U.S. stock averages pull into positive territory, powered mostly by the strength of energy stocks.

Nasdaq and S&P 500 rise less than 0.1% and the Dow falls ~0.1% in noon trading.

With the U.S. ending waivers from Iran sanctions when they expire on May 2, oil rises to YTD highs, pushing energy sector stocks up 1.7%.

Crude oil jumps 2.6% to $65.68 per barrel.

Other sectors gaining are communications services (+0.4%) and consumer staples (+0.4%).

Among sectors tugging on the market are real estate (-1.5%), health care (-0.3%), and materials (-0.3%).

10-year Treasury falls, nudging yield up 2 basis points to 2.58%.

The Dollar Index edges down 0.1% to 97.29.

