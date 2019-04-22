Casino in asset deal with Apollo Global

The Casino Group announces (OTCPK:CGUIF, OTCPK:CGUSY) that it struck deal with Apollo Global Management (APO +3.2%) to sell a portfolio of 12 Géant Casino hypermarkets and 20 Monoprix and Casino supermarkets properties.
Casino will receive €374M at closing.
The 32 Paris-area properties represent €26.6M in annual rent, including €14.2M from hypermarket assets and €12.4M from Monoprix and supermarket assets and offer an estimated yield of 5.3% including transfer costs.
Apollo is creating a SPV to acquire the portfolio for sale on the market under the best conditions, with Casino to receive an interest in this new entity
