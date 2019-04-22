Refiners ramping up plant overhauls ahead of new low-sulfur standards

Oil refiners in the U.S. are planning several major plant overhauls during Q2, with total production so far this month off 8.5% vs. the start of the year, Reuters reports, citing data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Early spring and winter typically are heavy periods for U.S. refinery maintenance, but this year refiners are planning more upgrades than usual in H1 to avoid later shutdowns as they prepare to meet coming low-sulfur standards, according to the report.

An average of 1M bbl/day of crude oil refining capacity could be offline through Q2, says IHS Markit analyst Susan Bell.

Among major maintenance scheduled this month, Valero's (NYSE:VLO) Memphis, Tenn., refinery will shut its 65K bbl/day gasoline producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit for a 60-day overhaul, and BP is shutting one of two small CDUs at its 413K bbl/day Whiting, Ind., refinery for 30 days of work.

Work is continuing this month on a planned overhaul of the 112K bbl/day residual catalytic cracking unit at Royal Dutch Shell's (NYSE:RDS.A) 218K bl/day Norco, La., refinery.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) recently finished CDU overhauls at its 560K bbl/day Baytown, Tex., refinery and its 502K bbl/day Baton Rouge, La.