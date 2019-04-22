Goldman raises Crown Castle target in post-earnings recalc

Goldman Sachs has given a small boost to its price target for Crown Castle International (CCI -1.3% ) in an update after the company recorded solid earnings for Q1.

The firm raised its target to $125 from $123, noting that company is "well-positioned to generate accelerating organic growth in tower, small cell and fiber leasing throughout 2019" as carriers prepare for 5G rollouts. It's also still seeing strength in towers leasing, but sticks with a Neutral rating on the belief an already-high valuation reflects a strong outlook. (h/t Bloomberg)