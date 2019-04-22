Homebuilders, REITs weigh on broader markets

Two days and two disappointing real estate reports--on Friday, when markets were closed, March housing starts unexpectedly declined and on Monday existing home sales fell more than expected.
That sparked a decline in homebuilder stocks. And REITs also fell sharply, contributing to the underperformance of the the real-estate sector, down 1.8%.
iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (NYSE:ITB) slips 0.6% and iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) sinks 2.1%.
Among homebuilders, D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) falls 1.3% after KBW cut the stock to market perform.
Other homebuilders sliding include: KB Home (KBH -1.7%), Toll Brothers (TOL -1.7%), Beazer Homes (BZH -2.9%), Hovnanian (HOV -1.7%).
For REITs, some of the biggest losers are: Health-care REIT HCP (HCP -2.7%), triple-net REIT National Retail Properties (NNN -2%), Senior Housing Properties (SNH -2.8%), mall REIT Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT -3.2%), shopping center REIT CBL (CBL -7.6%), industrial REIT Stag Industrial (STAG -2.1%), office REIT Easterly Government Properties (DEA -2%), sale/leaseback REIT Global Net Lease (GNL -0.9%), hotel REIT Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT -2.5%), and apartment REIT Independence Realty Trust (IRT -2%).
Previously: Existing home sales fall more than estimated (April 22)
