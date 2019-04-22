Vornado cashes out - requiem for NYC retail real estate?

Vornado (NYSE:VNO) is sporting modest gains today after late last week announcing the sale to Qatar of nearly half of its $5.6B portfolio of prime Manhattan retail properties.

Old hands will see at a sharp operator like Steven Roth selling to a less-experienced foreign entity, and hear a bell being rung for the top. On the other hand, the sale might also reflect Roth's frustration with the the disconnect between the private market and public market valuations of Vornado's assets.

Another publicly traded interested player is SL Green (NYSE:SLG).