Investors unconvinced by Halliburton price recovery claims

Halliburton (HAL +0.4% ) has surrendered most of its early gains that followed its claim that oilfield services prices were bottoming out, as analysts and investors are unconvinced by the company's earnings conference call that provided little hard evidence and left doubts over future pricing.

"I don’t think there was anything in there to get people off the sidelines," says Edward Jones analyst Jennifer Rowland, arguing HAL's comments fell short of what was needed to shift sentiment over the industry.

HAL reported an 11% gain in international revenue, following rival Schlumberger's (SLB +1.3% ) improved Y/Y results in the area announced last week, but HAL said activity in the North America market was modestly higher while SLB last week reported a 3% drop in revenue from the area, blaming weaker pricing and lower activity for its fracking and drilling businesses.

HAL also said it expects international offshore spending to rise 14% this year, while SLB said last week that investments by oil producers in international markets will increase 7%-8% this year.