JXTG reportedly eyes sale of Chilean copper mine for ~$1B

Japanese conglomerate JXTG Holdings (OTCPK:JXHGF) is considering a sale of its majority owned Caserones copper operation in Chile in a deal that could fetch ~$1B, according to reports.

The mine has been behind schedule since it began producing in 2014, hurt by a series of technical problems in its ramp-up phase which have cost its Japan-based owners including Mitsui (OTCPK:MITSF) hefty impairment charges.

Caserones' expected production still falls short of the 150K mt/year target intended when construction of the mine began, and operator Minera Lumina Copper Chile faces fines of as much as $54M for infractions to the provisions established in its mining permit.