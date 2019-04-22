K12 Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

K12 (NYSE:LRN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (+15.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $252.49M (+8.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LRN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.