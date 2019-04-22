The Fed starts looking at rate-cut scenarios: WSJ

Not that an interest rate cut is imminent, but Federal Reserve officials are starting to discuss conditions under which they would consider a rate cut, the Wall Street Journal reports.

That could include a scenario where inflation falls further even if economic growth doesn't stumble.

Inflation declining and staying far below 2% for awhile would indicate that the Fed's "setting of monetary policy is actually restrictive and we need to make an adjustment down in the funds rate," Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said Monday.

He expects inflation to increase in the coming year, potentially leading to a rate increase in late 2020 and possibly another in 2021 to keep price pressures contained.