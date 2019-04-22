Stryker Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.84 (+9.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.51B (+8.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SYK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 1 downward.