Canadian Pacific Railway Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.25 (-16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.33B (-19.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.