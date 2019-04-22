Six Flags Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.86 (-16.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $123.63M (-4.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SIX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.