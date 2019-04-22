Procter & Gamble Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.04 (+4.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $16.37B (+0.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pg has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 5 downward.