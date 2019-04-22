Navient Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (+4.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $294.57M (-10.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NAVI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.