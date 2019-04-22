Manhattan Associates Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (-8.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $137.55M (+5.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MANH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.