Key Energy +43% after Goldman discloses 7.5% active stake

Goldman Sachs discloses it acquired more than 1.5M shares of Key Energy Services (KEG +43.3% ) between Feb. 15 and April 16 this year.

Goldman says it plans to engage with Key's management and board to discuss issues including corporate structure, board compensation, dividend policy and transactions such as asset sales or mergers "as a means of enhancing stockholder value and/or the de-listing or de-registration of the issuer."

Broad strength in the energy sector also helps push KEG shares higher, as crude oil futures have jumped nearly 3% today.