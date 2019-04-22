Twitter Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (-6.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $774.82M (+16.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TWTR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 8 downward.