United Technologies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.72 (-2.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $18.01B (+18.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, utx has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.