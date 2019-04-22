Nucor Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.51 (+29.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.05B (+8.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NUE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.