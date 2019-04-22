Arch Coal Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.55 (-13.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $572.79M (-0.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, arch has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.