Centene Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Centene (NYSE:CNC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.35 (-37.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $17.44B (+32.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cnc has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.