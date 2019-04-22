Quest Diagnostics Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.38 (-9.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.87B (-0.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, dgx has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward.