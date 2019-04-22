State Street Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

State Street (NYSE:STT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.21 (-25.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.92B (-3.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, STT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.