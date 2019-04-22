Allegheny Technologies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (-65.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $991.18M (+1.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ATI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.