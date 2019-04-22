Northern Trust Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.47 (-7.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.47B (-0.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ntrs has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.